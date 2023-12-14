粒子物理学的新发现和资助重点

A recent report by the Particle Physics Project Prioritization Panel (P5) has outlined the recommendations for the next decade in the field of particle physics. The report, titled “Exploring the Quantum Universe: Pathways to Innovation and Discovery in Particle Physics,” confirms support for several ongoing large-scale efforts and expands on others. Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) is well positioned to support these recommendations, including the CMB-S4 project and future dark energy and dark matter experiments. Additionally, the report emphasizes the need for increased support for accelerator R&D to enable future high energy colliders.

The P5 report is a foundational document that builds upon the scientific priorities identified by the “Snowmass” Community Study on the Future of Particle Physics. It is a consolidation of contributions from thousands of scientists into a set of consensus recommendations. The report identifies three overarching science themes, each with two focus areas, or science drivers, that are recommended as the most promising avenues of investigation for the next 10-20 years.

The report also takes into account recent advancements in knowledge and technology that have shaped the panel’s recommendations. The discovery of the Higgs boson and continued study of this particle has informed our understanding of the standard model of particle physics. Furthermore, our understanding of dark matter has evolved, prompting exploration beyond the confines of particle physics to the broader cosmos. The report also acknowledges the discovery of gravitational waves in 2015, which has impacted discussions around accelerator technology and the need for next-generation particle colliders.

The P5 report provides guidance on both continuing support for existing projects and investing in major new construction projects. The top priority goes to the CMB-S4 project, which aims to precisely map the cosmic microwave background with unprecedented sensitivity. Berkeley Lab is leading the Department of Energy (DOE) portion of this project, working closely with the University of Chicago, which leads the National Science Foundation (NSF) portion. The second-ranked major project is a re-envisioned second phase of the DUNE project, while the third priority focuses on significant U.S. participation in an off-shore Higgs factory.

These recommendations highlight the importance of continued investment in particle physics research and the pursuit of new discoveries. With the support and alignment of organizations like Berkeley Lab, the scientific community is well-positioned to make groundbreaking advancements in our understanding of the universe.