New Rules Set for Reporting Crypto Assets on Company Balance Sheets

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) has approved new rules for measuring the value of cryptocurrency assets on a company’s balance sheet. The objective is to provide a more accurate representation of the asset’s worth. Under the new rules, companies that hold or invest significant amounts of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies will be required to report their holdings at fair value.

One key requirement is that companies must make a separate entry for their crypto assets in their balance sheets. This will allow for greater transparency and accountability in the reporting of these assets. Additionally, companies will need to disclose their significant holdings of crypto, any restrictions on these assets, and provide information on the reconciliation activity of crypto assets that were received as payment and immediately converted to cash.

It’s important to note that the new rules only apply to crypto assets that are fungible, meaning they can be exchanged for other assets. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), stablecoins, and wrapped tokens are not covered by these rules.

The FASB’s new accounting rules will be mandatory for both public and private companies for fiscal years beginning after December 15th, 2024, and will cover interim periods within those years. However, companies have the option to apply the rules early once they are published by the FASB later this year.

These new reporting requirements aim to enhance transparency and standardization in the valuation and reporting of crypto assets on company balance sheets. By providing a framework for accurately measuring the value of these assets, investors will have a clearer picture of a company’s financial position and exposure to the crypto market.

