地狱之门之夜：生存恐怖 FPS 现已登陆主机

By加布里埃尔博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Console gamers can now experience the terrifying thrill of Night At the Gates of Hell, developed by Puppet Combo and Black Eyed Priest. Previously released on PC, the game is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and the Nintendo Switch.

Inspired by Italian zombie films by Lucio Fulci and Bruno Mattei, as well as the gore of the PS1 era and the ambiance of neon disco, Night At the Gates of Hell is a Survival Horror FPS that immerses players in a post-apocalyptic world.

The protagonist, David, is a quiet man who recently lost his spouse and is living in his seaside apartment. Suddenly, a zombie outbreak engulfs his city, forcing David to abandon his normal life and take up arms against the hordes of the undead.

To survive and ultimately uncover the truth behind the apocalypse, players must solve puzzles, scavenge for resources, and utilize various weapons to strategically eliminate zombies. Much like the works of Fulci, the only way to put down these monsters is with a precise shot to the head.

The game offers a suspenseful and intense experience as players navigate through the devastated city, encountering other survivors along the way. Cooperation and teamwork are vital to overcome the challenges and make a daring escape.

If you’re a PC gamer, Night At the Gates of Hell is still available on Steam for your gaming pleasure.

Sources: Puppet Combo, Black Eyed Priest

定义：
– Survival Horror FPS: A video game genre that combines elements of survival horror and first-person shooter, where players must navigate through a menacing and dangerous environment while battling enemies.
– Lucio Fulci: An Italian film director known for his work in the horror genre, particularly zombie films.
– Bruno Mattei: An Italian film director known for his contributions to the Italian exploitation cinema, including zombie films.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

