Santa Cruz 推出 Heckler SL：行程 150 毫米的轻量级 eMTB

加布里埃尔博塔

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Santa Cruz has entered the lightweight electric mountain bike market with the launch of the Heckler SL. This new bike features 150mm of rear-wheel travel and is designed to tackle the whole mountain. It is equipped with Fazua’s Ride 60 motor and an integrated 430Wh battery, providing a boost up the hills. The Heckler SL is aimed at those who want a more trail bike-like experience with a little extra assistance on the climbs.

The Fazua Ride 60 electric bike motor is at the heart of the Heckler SL, delivering a maximum torque of 60Nm and 450W of peak power. The motor offers three power settings – Breeze, River, and Rocket – which can be customized in Fazua’s app. The battery life and power settings are displayed on a top-tube LED display, which also features a USB-C port for charging devices.

Santa Cruz claims that the Heckler SL, with its smaller and lighter motor and 430Wh battery, offers the same range as a full-power eMTB with a 630Wh battery. The non-removable battery eliminates the need for latches or covers, resulting in a compact down-tube design with a smaller internal diameter.

The Heckler SL is available in five sizes, from small to extra-extra-large, and five build options. Prices start at £6,699 and go up to £11,999. International pricing has yet to be confirmed.

Overall, Santa Cruz’s Heckler SL offers riders a lightweight eMTB option with enough power and range to conquer any mountain, while still maintaining the feel and handling of a traditional trail bike.

