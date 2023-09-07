逸耘居

技术

机器人在亚马逊仓库中的作用

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Amazon’s AUS2 fulfillment center in Pflugerville, Texas, is home to a massive automated warehouse employing 3,000 people and housing 35 million units of inventory. While workers take their lunch breaks, robots known as Robin arms and Pegasus mobile drive units continue to work tirelessly. These yellow robotic arms use advanced cameras and sensors to identify and handle packages, relying on retractable suction rods to place them onto blue platforms called Pegasus. The knee-high robots navigate the floor using QR codes and send packages down designated chutes using built-in conveyor belts.

In the past, packages would be routed to separate Amazon sortation centers and then to delivery stations. However, the Robin arms and Pegasus units eliminate this intermediary step. With almost 40 Robin arms deployed at this facility and a fleet of 1,000 across the country, these robots handled more than a billion packages in 2021, accounting for over 12% of Amazon’s total package volume.

While the automation of warehouses raises concerns about job loss, Amazon emphasizes the importance of safety. Tye Brady, the chief technologist for Amazon Robotics, explains that the goal is to eliminate repetitive and tedious tasks, allowing humans to focus on higher-level work and reducing the risk of physical strain. Amazon has faced criticism over warehouse injury rates, with regulators, labor unions, and shareholders raising concerns. The company has disputed these claims and released safety data indicating that incident rates were lower at its robotics sites compared to non-robotics sites.

Robots play an increasingly significant role in Amazon’s warehouses, streamlining processes and improving efficiency. The introduction of Hercules robotic platforms has eliminated the need for workers to walk the floor to pick products, further enhancing productivity. While the use of robots continues to evolve, Amazon prioritizes safety and aims to be a leader in the industry.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

