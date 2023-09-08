逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

公民实验室称，与以色列公司 NSO 有关的间谍软件利用了 Apple 设备缺陷

By加布里埃尔博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Digital watchdog group Citizen Lab has reported the discovery of spyware linked to Israeli firm NSO that exploited a newly discovered flaw in Apple devices. The flaw allowed the compromise of iPhones running the latest version of iOS (16.6) without any interaction from the victim. Citizen Lab found evidence of the exploit when inspecting the Apple device of an employee from a Washington-based civil society group.

Citizen Lab, based at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, emphasized the role of civil society in detecting sophisticated attacks. John Scott-Railton, senior researcher at Citizen Lab, stated, “This shows that civil society is once again serving as the early warning system about really sophisticated attacks.”

Following the discovery, Apple issued new updates for its devices to address the flaws reported by Citizen Lab. The company has not provided additional comments regarding the situation. However, Citizen Lab urged consumers to update their devices to protect themselves from potential spyware infiltration.

NSO, the Israeli firm behind the spyware, has come under scrutiny for alleged abuses, including the surveillance of government officials and journalists. The U.S. government blacklisted NSO in 2021 due to these allegations.

It is essential for individuals and organizations to remain vigilant and promptly update their devices to ensure protection against potential cyber threats.

定义：
– Spyware: Malware used to spy on or gather information from a device or network without the user’s consent.
– Flaw: A weakness or vulnerability in software or hardware that can be exploited by cyber attackers.
– Civil society: Refers to the collective action outside of government, commercial, or familial contexts. It includes organizations and individuals advocating for social issues and promoting democracy and human rights.

来源：
– Christopher Bing and Zeba Siddiqui. “Spyware Linked to Israeli Firm NSO Exploits Flaw in Apple Devices: Citizen Lab.” ET Telecom. [Insert year, month and day of publication]. [Insert URL of the source article here]

