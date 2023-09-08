逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

财政部发布报告数字资产交易的拟议法规

By曼波布雷西亚

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
财政部发布报告数字资产交易的拟议法规

The release of proposed regulations clarifying information reporting and basis determination rules for digital asset transactions under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) has been hailed as a positive step in understanding the crypto ecosystem. Enacted almost two years ago, the IIJA established reporting requirements for digital asset transactions, aiming to determine responsibility for furnishing information to the IRS and cryptocurrency customers. However, concerns were raised about the broad scope of the bill’s definition of “digital asset brokers.”

To address these concerns, the IRS postponed the implementation of digital asset broker provisions until the issuance of final regulations. Finally, at the end of August, proposed regulations were released to provide clarification on what the IRS expects from brokers. The regulations aim to simplify the tax reporting burden by introducing a framework where individuals receive a form from their broker detailing their transactions and gains or losses for tax purposes.

The proposed regulations define digital asset brokers as any person that provides facilitative services for the sale of digital assets, provided they have the means to know the identity of the party making the sale and the nature of the transaction. Centralized exchanges are included in the definition, as expected. However, there is uncertainty regarding digital asset wallet providers and decentralized financial protocols. The distinction lies in the degree of autonomy and the lack of human oversight.

Wallet providers limited to providing private and public keys would not be considered brokers. However, if they offer additional trading services, they could fall under the broker definition. The regulations also introduce a multifactor test to determine the autonomy of decentralized protocols. This test will be subject to public comments during the 60-day comment period.

Notably absent from the proposed regulations is mention of a specific form for reporting digital asset transactions. However, it is believed that a new form will be introduced to capture the data points required by brokers. The regulations phase in reporting requirements over time to promote voluntary compliance before enforcing mandatory reporting of gross proceeds and adjusted cost basis.

The proposed regulations have been generally welcomed as a positive development in the tax world, bringing clarity to a somewhat challenging space for both taxpayers and the IRS. The regulations also align with Treasury’s approach in other areas, such as the Bank Secrecy Act.

A public rulemaking hearing is scheduled for November 7, with the possibility of a second hearing the following day to accommodate a high number of speakers. The regulations aim to provide a solid foundation for reporting digital asset transactions and ensure consistency in tax compliance within the crypto ecosystem.

定义：
– Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA): Legislation enacted in November 2021, introducing digital asset transaction reporting requirements.
– Digital Asset Broker: A person or entity that provides facilitative services for the sale of digital assets by customers.

Source: Checkpoint Edge

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

神奇宝贝与初音未来联手：电压计划

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
技术

Google Pixel Watch 2 即将登陆印度：值得期待

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
科学

海水中锂浓度下降与气候和构造活动有关

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

神奇宝贝与初音未来联手：电压计划

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论