报告发现，尽管熊市，机构仍看好加密货币

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A recent report by crypto data provider Amberdata and financial services analyst Coalition Greenwich reveals that asset managers are showing a bullish attitude towards digital assets, even in the midst of a crypto bear market. The study assessed sixty asset managers mainly from the US, Europe, and the UK, including hedge funds, venture capital firms, and family offices. Surprisingly, the report found that almost half of the asset managers (48%) currently have digital assets under management (AUM).

The figures for digital AUM varied among the surveyed entities, with 22% holding between $1-10 million and 19% holding between $11-50 million in digital assets for their clients. Only one institution reported managing over $1 billion in digital assets. The survey also revealed that a significant number of asset managers are large in size, with approximately a third reporting AUM of over $5 billion across all asset classes.

Despite the lack of a clear regulatory environment, the report found that the surveyed asset managers were optimistic about the future of digital asset adoption. 85% of respondents believed that the SEC and CFTC would provide positive opportunities for the industry, despite the near-term challenges. However, the report did highlight several concerns for institutions not currently involved in crypto, including regulatory uncertainty, lack of common Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering technology, unclear tax policies, custody complexity, security practices, and blockchain performance issues.

Interestingly, the report also showed that a significant number of institutions are actively developing specialized crypto services. One in four institutions reported having a dedicated role focused on digital assets, with an expected growth of 13% in the next twelve months. This suggests that many institutions are prioritizing crypto products and services, despite the ongoing bear market.

Overall, the report reveals a surprisingly bullish sentiment among asset managers towards digital assets, highlighting their faith in the future growth of the industry, despite current challenges.

来源：
Amberdata
格林威治联盟

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

