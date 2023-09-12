逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Steam 将《守望先锋 2》和《NBA 2K24》评为年度最差游戏

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Steam 将《守望先锋 2》和《NBA 2K24》评为年度最差游戏

Steam has recently designated Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 and 2K Sports’ NBA 2K24 as the first and second worst games of the year, based on user reviews. Out of the 183,780 total Steam reviews for Overwatch, 165,573 are negative. Similarly, NBA 2K24, which was released on September 8, has received 3,135 negative reviews out of a total of 3,523 reviews.

The negative reviews for Overwatch 2 mainly stem from the presence of microtransactions. The game originally resided on Blizzard’s online store, Battle.net, where users were unable to leave feedback. However, when Overwatch was made available on Steam in August, players finally had the opportunity to express their dissatisfaction with the microtransactions. Despite the negative feedback, Overwatch 2 still holds a spot in Steam’s top 50 most-played games, with nearly 30,000 concurrent users. It seems that while some players may dislike the direction the game has taken, they still enjoy playing it.

NBA 2K24, on the other hand, has faced criticism not only for its microtransactions but also for its lackluster graphics and gameplay. Disappointed fans state that this disappointment is not new, as previous installments in the NBA 2K series have also been disappointing. In fact, the 2020 release, NBA 2K21, was labeled as a “mobile free-to-play scam,” and the 2021 release, NBA 2K22, was criticized as “one enormous shakedown.” Players express frustration with the persistent presence of microtransactions, which have been a part of the series since NBA 2K13.

Despite the negative reviews, both Overwatch 2 and NBA 2K24 still have loyal fan bases. However, the criticism and disappointment voiced by players indicate that significant changes may be needed in future iterations of these games to regain the trust and satisfaction of the gaming community.

来源：
– [来源 1]
– [来源 2]
– [来源 3]

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

脊柱干细胞的发现为肿瘤扩散提供了线索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的朱诺号任务捕捉到了木星及其火山卫星木卫一的令人惊叹的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论