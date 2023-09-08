逸耘居

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
《搬出去2》的多样性和混乱：充满新想法的续集

Australian developer SMG Studio is back with Moving Out 2, the highly anticipated sequel to their 2020 couch co-op hit about reckless removalists. After selling over a million copies of the first game, SMG Studio’s primary goal for the sequel is variety. They have a long list of unused ideas for new multiplayer challenges, along with the desire to add crossplay online functionality. This inclusion required them to rewrite their game engine to handle server-side physics calculations.

The game takes place in the suburban setting of Packmore, where players can expect a cartoony and anything-goes logic. The studio has added an impressive number of mechanics and interdimensional realms to the game. Players can now pilot drones wielding wrecking balls in a futuristic cloud city or smash through gingerbread walls in Candyland to get to the removal van.

SMG Studio’s co-founder, Ashley Ringrose, has a philosophy of never saying no. He believes in letting the artists and designers explore their ideas and then finding a way to make them work. This mindset has led to the abundance of new ideas in Moving Out 2. Ringrose admits that he is not interested in working on very serious, official games because he prefers the freedom to explore fun and imaginative concepts.

The game’s sense of humor and chaotic gameplay stem from the team’s approach to game design, which they compare to improv comedy. They follow the “yes, and” principle, allowing ideas to develop and flourish in unexpected ways. For example, the designers wanted to give players more opportunities to smash stuff, so they introduced the idea of a wrecking ball on a drone. This flexible mechanic emerged from the back and forth of improv.

SMG Studio also values player accessibility. They design sandbox levels with boundless options for players to find their own way while wrestling with deliberately clumsy physics. They aim to strike a balance between challenging gameplay and chaotic fun, always ensuring that players can pull off outlandish trickshots and have a good time.

Overall, Moving Out 2 offers non-stop variety with unexpected situations that keep players engaged. Whether it’s gumball basketball score attacks or navigating through magical spellbooks, the game is designed to keep players on their toes. SMG Studio has put extensive effort into testing and creating an approachable game that appeals to as many players as possible.

