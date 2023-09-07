逸耘居

《真人快打》重启，尼塔拉回归，由梅根·福克斯配音并担任模特

By加布里埃尔博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Warner Bros. Games has announced that Nitara, the vampire warrior who was last seen in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance in 2002, will be returning to the series in the forthcoming reboot, Mortal Kombat 1. To give fans a quick refresher on who Nitara is, Warner Bros. has revealed that the character will be voiced and modeled after actor Megan Fox, known for her roles in Jennifer’s Body and Transformers.

Nitara, a vampire creature from a strange realm, is depicted as both evil and good, as she fights to save her people. Megan Fox expressed her fondness for the character, stating, “She’s a vampire, which obviously resonates for whatever reason.” Fox also shared that her involvement in portraying Nitara goes beyond just providing the voice, saying, “[The Nitara acting sessions] force me to tap into areas of myself that I’m not comfortable [with]. I’ve had a lot of fun doing it, and it’s caused me to be more free with myself.”

In the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1, Nitara showcases a new and never-before-seen fatality. The trailer demonstrates Nitara using her five-inch-long fingernails to disembowel her opponent, holding onto their entrails like rope while her bat wings lift her into the air. With a powerful kick, she sends her opponent crashing down, causing their flesh to fall off, leaving behind only a shattered skeleton.

Fans can look forward to experiencing more of Nitara’s unique fighting style when Mortal Kombat 1 releases on September 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. However, those who pre-order the premium and collector’s editions will have early access starting on September 14.

来源：
– Mortal Kombat publisher Warner Bros. Games
– Jennifer’s Body actor Megan Fox

