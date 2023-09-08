逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

艾德·布恩 (Ed Boon) 揭晓尚格·云顿 (Jean-Claude Van Damme) 为《真人快打 1》中约翰尼·凯奇 (Johnny Cage) 设计的皮肤

罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Ed Boon, co-creator of the popular video game franchise Mortal Kombat, made a special appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones. During the interview, Boon unveiled the first look at the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for the character Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 1.

The inclusion of Van Damme in the game has been a long time coming. Boon revealed that they had tried multiple times in the past to secure Van Damme’s involvement, but finally hit the jackpot this time. Not only did they manage to get the iconic actor’s likeness, but they also obtained his voice for the character.

The sneak peek of the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin showcased the actor as he appeared in the classic film “Bloodsport” from 1988, complete with his signature muscular physique.

Boon expressed his excitement about finally being able to include Van Damme in the game after nearly three decades. He had always wanted to create a game based on the actor, dating back to the early days of Mortal Kombat. Although they had reached out to Van Damme’s team at the time, they didn’t receive a response, which Boon understands given their young and ambitious nature.

The evolution of the game over the years played a major role in making this dream collaboration possible. Boon acknowledged that the scope of Mortal Kombat has grown significantly since its inception, transforming from a small passion project to a massive creative endeavor and successful video game franchise.

However, with the growth of the franchise, Boon also admitted that there are some drawbacks. Working on a larger scale means that ideas take longer to come to fruition and require approval from multiple parties. In the old days, when the team was smaller, they could see their ideas come to life almost immediately.

Mortal Kombat 1 is being developed by NetherRealm Studios and published by Warner Bros. Games. The highly anticipated title is set to be released on September 19 for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

