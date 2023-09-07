逸耘居

美津浓推出两款新高尔夫球：RB Max 和 RB 566

By曼波布雷西亚

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Mizuno has recently unveiled two new golf balls: the RB Max and the RB 566. The RB Max is a dual-core ball that features the same resiliency as Mizuno’s tour balls, along with a softer inner core and firmer outer core. It is designed for mid to high swing speed players, offering a softer compression and higher flight compared to the tour models. The RB Max also has a more durable ionomer cover. On the other hand, the RB 566 has a softer core than its predecessor and a new dimple design for better carry.

The RB Max is aimed at golfers who want a tour-like distance ball without the premium price. It incorporates the ball speed ingredients found in Mizuno’s elite RB Tour and RB Tour X balls. The butadiene rubber core has a softer but resilient inner core wrapped around a firmer outer core, providing better speed, launch, and feel for average golfers with average to above average swing speeds. While it may offer a firmer feel compared to the RB 566, the RB Max still provides increased durability and is suitable for amateurs with good clubhead speed.

The RB Max fills the gap between Mizuno’s two-piece low-compression golf balls, like the RB 566, and their multilayer urethane cover entries, the RB Tour and RB Tour X. It offers a firmer feel than the RB Tour and spins lower off the driver than the RB Tour X, which helps with distance and reduces off-axis spin. However, the RB Max spins less in the short game compared to the RB Tour and RB Tour X balls.

Similar to Mizuno’s tour balls, the RB Max incorporates dimple technology on the cover that influences flight differently on driver and wedge shots. With 20% more dimples, the pattern and shaping of the dimples change airflow around the ball. Faster swings, like driver shots, produce a more efficient and higher flight, while slower swings, like wedge shots, produce a more penetrating and controlled flight.

Meanwhile, the RB 566 caters to moderate swing speed players and offers a softer feel. Soft compression constructions provide forgiveness despite not maximizing ball speed. The 566 dimples, including micro dimples within the main dimples and in the flat areas, maintain carry at lower speeds. The aerodynamics of the smaller dimples help achieve a higher, straighter flight, compensating for any minor loss of ball speed.

In summary, Mizuno’s RB Max and RB 566 are new additions to their golf ball lineup. The RB Max aims to provide a tour-like distance ball for average golfers, featuring better speed, launch, and feel. It bridges the gap between Mizuno’s two-piece low-compression golf balls and multilayer urethane cover entries. The RB 566 offers a softer solution for moderate swing speed players, providing forgiveness and maintaining carry at lower speeds through its dimple design. Both new balls offer unique features and target different player profiles.

来源：
– Mizuno debuts two new balls, an upgrade of the low-compression two-piece RB 566 and a brand new dual-core entry, the RB Max.
– Golfdigest.com

