Minneapolis Digital Consultancy Livefront Secures Strategic Investment

Minneapolis-based digital consultancy and app maker, Livefront, has announced the acquisition of a “strategic” investment from Denver-based private equity firm, Rallyday Partners. This marks Livefront’s first outside investment in the more than 20 years that the company has been in business. The deal has been described as a “strategic growth capital investment” that will aid in scaling up operations.

The exact amount of the investment and equity stake taken by Rallyday Partners has not been disclosed. However, Livefront CEO Mike Bollinger revealed that the investment comes from Rallyday Partners’ second fund, valued at approximately $205 million.

The partnership with Rallyday Partners is seen as an opportunity for Livefront to enhance its reputation for excellence and commitment to high standards. The company plans to utilize the investment to hire more design and engineering experts, as well as bolster sales and marketing efforts.

Rallyday Partners prides itself on being “by founders for founders.” The firm’s leaders aim to provide the kind of investment support they wished they had when building their own companies.

Livefront, founded in 2001, has a track record of developing digital products for notable clients such as Samsung, Optum, Medtronic, and the Minnesota Twins. The company has been included multiple times on Inc. magazine’s list of fastest-growing companies in the United States. Livefront’s CEO, Mike Bollinger, is also a co-founder of tech news site tech.mn, and has been leading the company since its inception.

Rallyday Partners’ managing partner, Nancy Phillips, commended Bollinger and Livefront for their ability to establish a culture of high standards and assemble top design, product, and engineering talent. Livefront currently employs around 90 people, with the majority based in Minnesota and some dispersed across 15 other states.

来源：

– Article: Minneapolis Digital Consultancy Livefront Lands First Outside Investment

– Company Websites