逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

全新星光紫 Xbox 无线控制器现已开放预订

By曼波布雷西亚

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
全新星光紫 Xbox 无线控制器现已开放预订

Microsoft is releasing a new color variant of the Xbox Wireless Controller called Astral Purple. The controller features a deep purple front casing, matching thumbsticks and buttons, and a white back. The triggers, bumpers, and D-pad are black. Gamers who are in the market for a new Xbox controller and love the color purple can now preorder the Astral Purple controller, priced at $64.99 / £59.99, from the Microsoft Store. It is expected to launch on September 19.

Microsoft has been introducing various new color designs for Xbox controllers over the past year. Some of the previous releases include the Sunkissed Vibes controller, the Stormcloud Vapor controller, and the Velocity Green controller. However, the most unique and unconventional controller Microsoft offered was the pizza-scented TMNT controller.

Gamers and fans of Xbox will appreciate the option to add a splash of purple to their gaming setup with the Astral Purple Xbox Wireless Controller. With its aesthetically pleasing design, Microsoft continues to provide a variety of color choices to suit individual preferences. Preordering the controller ensures that fans will be among the first to own this new addition to the Xbox controller lineup.

来源：

Source Article: Original Article Title

Definitions: Xbox – a video game console brand developed and owned by Microsoft Corporation

Controller – a device used to interact with a video game, typically featuring buttons, thumbsticks, and triggers

Microsoft Store – an online marketplace for digital software and hardware products by Microsoft Corporation

TMNT – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a franchise featuring anthropomorphic turtles as superheroes

Image Source: Link to the image source

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用 eDNA 了解整个人群的基因组成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和宇航员安全抵达国际空间站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新的月球竞赛：建立月球经济

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论