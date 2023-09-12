逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Microsoft Surface Duo 将不再接收软件更新

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Microsoft Surface Duo 将不再接收软件更新

The Microsoft Surface Duo, released in September 2020, has reached the end of its software update journey. As of now, the device will no longer receive Android version upgrades and security patches. This news may disappoint users who were promised three years of software support when they purchased the foldable device.

When the Surface Duo was launched, it came with Android 10 pre-installed. Microsoft assured users that they would receive three years of Android security updates and operating system upgrades. However, the device only received two Android version upgrades in its lifespan. In January 2022, it was updated to Android 11, and later in October, it received the Android 12L update. Unfortunately, Android 12L will be the last Android version upgrade for the Surface Duo.

The lack of software support for a device with a price tag of $1,399 is certainly underwhelming for users. It leaves them with a device that may not have the latest features or security improvements.

On the other hand, the Microsoft Surface Duo 2, released in October 2021, will also only receive three years of software support. It currently runs on Android 11 and received the Android 12L update in October 2022. However, Microsoft has not yet confirmed whether the Surface Duo 2 will receive any further Android OS upgrades before the support ends in October 2024.

It is essential for users to consider the software support lifespan of a device when making a purchase decision. While the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 offered unique features and form factors, the limited software updates may impact their long-term usability.

In conclusion, the Microsoft Surface Duo line will no longer receive software updates, including Android version upgrades and security patches. This leaves users with devices that will not receive the latest features and improvements. Users should consider the software support lifespan of a device before making a purchase decision, particularly for devices in the higher price range.

来源：
– [Via](sourceURL)
– [Source](sourceURL)

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

寻找先进文明的科技标志

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

脊柱干细胞的发现为肿瘤扩散提供了线索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的朱诺号任务捕捉到了木星及其火山卫星木卫一的令人惊叹的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论