微软在 Windows 11 上发布新的背景去除绘画功能

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Microsoft is introducing a new version of its Paint application for Windows 11 Insiders, which allows users to easily remove backgrounds from images. This feature is accessible through the ‘Remove Background’ button in the ‘Image’ section of the toolbar. It works by isolating the main subject in a picture and removing the entire background, regardless of its complexity.

With the ability to specify the area for background removal using the rectangle select feature, users have more control over the process. This new update aims to provide a quick and convenient solution for those who need to remove backgrounds without the need for advanced photo editing applications.

The update comes after an accidental Paint update that included a Microsoft confidentiality banner. This issue has been resolved with the latest version, 11.2306.30.0, which includes the background removal feature. If the update is not yet available, users are advised to be patient as Microsoft continues to roll it out to all Windows 11 users.

The addition of the background removal feature to Microsoft Paint showcases the company’s commitment to improving its built-in tools and offering users more functionality. With this update, Windows 11 Insiders can effortlessly remove backgrounds from images with just a few clicks. This feature is particularly beneficial for tasks such as creating professional presentations, designing graphics, or enhancing personal photos.

来源：

  • BleepingComputer

定义：

Microsoft Paint： A built-in raster graphics editor developed by Microsoft that allows users to create, edit, and manipulate digital images.

背景去除： The process of isolating the main subject in an image and removing the background, resulting in the subject being placed on a transparent or new background.

