逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Meta 首席隐私官：解决隐私悖论

By罗伯特·安德鲁

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Meta 首席隐私官：解决隐私悖论

Privacy regulations and increased awareness among consumers and businesses have created a complex landscape in the tech world. Companies like Meta are realizing the importance of data protection and are evolving their approach to privacy and data use. As Meta strives to build thoughtfully, Michel Protti, the Chief Privacy Officer for product at Meta, plays a crucial role in ensuring privacy data flows in everything the company develops.

Protti and his team assess privacy data flows in hardware, apps, and tools to craft privacy policies, conduct privacy reviews, and address any issues that arise. Their goal is not only to comply with regulations but also to prioritize user privacy. While another team focuses on policy questions and strategy, Protti and his team are the operational ground force, aligning Meta’s products and services with their mission and privacy goals.

Protti brings a wealth of experience to his role at Meta. Previously, he led product marketing for Meta’s partnerships and product groups, including media, games, workplace, and connectivity teams. He also held leadership positions at Guggenheim Digital Media and Yahoo, where he served as the country manager of Yahoo Canada and the chief of staff to the CEO. Protti’s career began at McKinsey & Company in the tech, media, and telecom practice.

For those eager to learn more about Meta’s privacy efforts, Protti will be joining TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 in San Francisco for a fireside chat titled “Navigating the Privacy Paradox with Meta’s Chief Privacy Officer.” This session promises to provide valuable insights into how Meta navigates the complexities of privacy in the modern tech landscape.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will be held from September 19–21, and those interested can purchase tickets now. Companies interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at the event can contact TechCrunch’s sponsorship sales team.

来源：
– TechCrunch Disrupt 2023.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

新闻中心

探索 LAMEA 电信边缘安全的未来

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论