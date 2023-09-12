逸耘居

Meta Quest v57 更新带来头像定制等功能

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Meta has recently released the Meta Quest v57 update for its Quest virtual reality headsets, introducing a range of exciting features and enhancements. One of the most significant upgrades in this update is the improved avatar creator, providing users with better customization options to fine-tune their virtual appearance.

With the v57 update, users now have the ability to customize their avatars in ways that were previously unavailable. They can add highlights to their hair, select specific base hair colors using a slider, and even choose the color of their eyebrows. These enhancements were highly requested by users, and Meta has now delivered on their demands.

In their blog post announcing the new customization features, Meta stated, “With v57, we’re rolling out a new update to our avatars to help bring those details and more to life. Now you’ll be able to fine tune things like your hair and eyebrow color, more accurately adjust your skin tone, add makeup and face paint, and otherwise make your VR persona better reflect how you see yourself in real life.”

While the avatar customization feature is the primary highlight of the update, there are other exciting additions to look forward to as well. One such feature is the Horizon Feed, which will serve as a hub for finding content relevant to users’ interests and passions. Users can discover new games, apps, and Reels to explore through this feed, replacing the Explore tab in the game.

Additionally, the update introduces the ability to unsend image messages, allowing users to retract accidental messages or those sent to the wrong person. This feature is currently being rolled out to users in various countries including Australia, Canada, Iceland, New Zealand, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the US.

Furthermore, the v57 update enables free-form locomotion in Horizon Home. Previously, users were limited to predefined hotspots for movement in Horizon Home. Now, users can freely explore their home environment, although some restrictions apply. For instance, users cannot teleport through walls, furniture, or virtual objects like the Avatar Mirror, and they must maintain a safe distance from other avatars.

These features are being gradually rolled out to users and are expected to reach all users in the coming days. The Meta Quest v57 update truly enhances the overall VR experience, offering users more control over their avatars and introducing exciting new features for content discovery and communication.

