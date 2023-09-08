逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

联发科领先苹果推出首款 3nm 旗舰智能手机 SoC

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
联发科领先苹果推出首款 3nm 旗舰智能手机 SoC

MediaTek has recently announced the successful development of its first flagship smartphone system-on-chip (SoC) using TSMC’s 3nm-class fabrication process. This achievement technically makes MediaTek the first to produce a 3nm SoC, surpassing Apple in the race. The upcoming chip is based on TSMC’s N3E manufacturing technology, marking one of the industry’s early uses of this node.

While we primarily focus on PC hardware, there are three key aspects to consider in MediaTek’s announcement. Firstly, MediaTek beats Apple to the 3nm SoC milestone, although Apple’s own 3nm chip is reportedly already in mass production and set for release with the iPhone 15 series. MediaTek’s next-generation Dimensity flagship using the 3nm process is expected to arrive in 2024.

TSMC offers two 3nm-class fabrication processes: N3 (N3B) and N3E. N3B features up to 25 EUV layers and supports EUV double patterning for higher transistor density, while N3E utilizes up to 19 EUV layers and excludes EUV double patterning. MediaTek’s announcement points to their use of TSMC’s N3E, which provides significant power (-32%) and performance (+18%) improvements compared to the previous N5 node.

Despite Apple leveraging higher transistor density with N3B, MediaTek’s choice of N3E offers a wider process window and potentially better yields, optimizing costs. TSMC intends to enter high volume manufacturing (HVM) with N3E by the end of 2023. It is worth noting that MediaTek’s disclosure of its N3E SoC ahead of others, including AMD, Nvidia, and Qualcomm, is quite surprising as smartphone SoC developers rarely make such announcements.

In addition to this milestone, MediaTek’s strategic partnership with Intel Foundry Services (IFS) has been garnering attention. The company entered into a pact with IFS to utilize their advanced process technologies for client devices starting in 2025, making MediaTek the only major fabless chip designer to publicly disclose this agreement. While MediaTek has not made any specific announcements regarding tape outs with IFS, it is expected that they will utilize Intel’s 20A and 18A production nodes in 2024 – 2025 and beyond, rather than Intel’s 4nm and 3nm-class technologies in 2023 – 2024.

来源：
– TSMC’s 3nm Node Technologies
– MediaTek Expands Collaboration with Intel Foundry Services

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

技术

谷歌 Pixel 8 印度预购和荣耀 90 5G 发布日期：本周热门科技新闻

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

网络话语对视频游戏配音演员的影响——《Starfield》的反思

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Wordle 的提示和解答

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

技术

谷歌 Pixel 8 印度预购和荣耀 90 5G 发布日期：本周热门科技新闻

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
新闻中心

B2B 电子商务的未来：科技行业的趋势和预测

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
新闻中心

Garena 的新活动：手臂挥动表情及更多内容等待自由射击玩家

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

一颗明亮的新彗星：西村彗星

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论