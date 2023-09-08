由于对中国的担忧和美元走强，投资者准备迎接周末的波动

逸耘居

Investors are eagerly awaiting the end of the week as concerns over China’s restrictions on iPhones and the strengthening of the dollar continue to cast a shadow over global markets. Reports of China curbing the use of iPhones by state employees have led to a significant decline in Apple’s market capitalization, with about $200 billion wiped out in just two days. This has also affected the broader U.S. tech sector and led to a decline in the shares of major Apple suppliers in Asia. As Apple’s revenue heavily relies on China, where thousands of workers are employed by the company and its suppliers, the impact of these curbs is significant.

At the same time, China’s Huawei Technologies has started the presale of its new smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro+, which adds to the success of the Chinese tech firm’s ability to overcome U.S. sanctions. This further adds to the competition and challenges faced by Apple in the global market.

Rising U.S. yields and expectations of sustained elevated interest rates have contributed to the recent strength of the dollar. The dollar is on track to record an eighth straight week of gains against a basket of currencies. Forex strategists suggest that overcoming the dollar’s strength will be challenging for most major currencies by the end of the year. This has put pressure on other currencies, such as the onshore yuan and the yen, with the yuan reaching a 16-year low and the yen hovering near the psychologically important 145 per dollar line.

As Europe wakes up, investors are preparing for a potentially volatile end to the week. The pan-European STOXX 600 index has experienced a seven-day losing streak, the worst since February 2018. Market focus will also shift to debt-ridden French supermarket retailer Casino after it was excluded from Paris’ SBF-120 equity index of major companies.

Overall, the combination of China concerns and dollar strength has created uncertainty and volatility in the global markets. Investors are closely watching these developments and their potential impact on various sectors and currencies, making for a challenging end to the week.

定义：
– Market capitalization: The total dollar value of a company’s outstanding shares of stock.
– Forex: The foreign exchange market where currencies are traded.
– Presales: The act of selling a product before it is officially released to the public.
– Tech sector: The portion of the stock market that includes companies focused on technology-related products and services.

Source: Reuters (Ankur Banerjee)

