《万智牌》指挥官模式的创造者谢尔顿·梅内里 (Sheldon Menery) 去世

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Sheldon Menery, the creator of Commander, the most popular style of play for the trading card game Magic: The Gathering, has passed away after a seven-year battle with cancer. Menery’s wife, Gretchyn Melde, announced his peaceful passing on Facebook, which was followed by an outpouring of condolences from the tabletop gaming community.

Commander is a multiplayer format of Magic that allows three or more players to participate with unique 100-card decks and a singular leader character. Originally designed as a two-player game, Commander offers a more casual style of gameplay and encourages creative expression. Menery himself had a signature deck called “You Did This To Yourself,” which utilized opponents’ cards as weapons against them.

The Commander format grew out of the Elder Dragon Highlander (EDH) format, which Menery encountered during his time in the military. As a high-ranking judge on the Magic Pro Tour, Menery played a pivotal role in refining and expanding the EDH variant, eventually establishing the format’s governing body, known as The Commander Rules Committee. This volunteer organization, in partnership with Wizards of the Coast, the publisher of Magic: The Gathering, provides guidance on rules adjustments, banned cards, and new cards for the Commander format.

Menery saw Commander as a break from competitive Magic and emphasized its ability to be shared and enjoyed with friends. His contributions to Magic extended beyond the Commander format. He was instrumental in shaping the judge program and served as a level 5 competitive Magic judge. Menery was also a prolific writer and content creator, sharing his expertise through articles, videos, and podcasts.

Wizards of the Coast expressed their deep sadness at the loss of Sheldon Menery and recognized his significant contributions to the Magic community. They praised Menery as a trailblazer, influencer, and revered member of the Magic: The Gathering community. He leaves behind a lasting legacy through his work on the Commander format and his dedication to making the game a welcoming and enjoyable experience for players of all backgrounds.

Sheldon Menery’s impact on the Magic community cannot be overstated. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and passion for the game. His loss is deeply felt by those who knew him, and his legacy will live on through countless players.

Sources: Facebook, Polygon

