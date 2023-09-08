逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

丹麦奢侈品零售商增强订单管理以实现无缝购物体验

By加布里埃尔博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
丹麦奢侈品零售商增强订单管理以实现无缝购物体验

Tecsys Inc., a leading supply chain management and omnichannel commerce software provider, has collaborated with Magasin du Nord, a renowned Danish department store chain, to elevate its order management capabilities. By utilizing Tecsys’ composable order management software, Omni™ OMS, Magasin du Nord is able to offer its customers a unified shopping experience that seamlessly integrates both in-store and online channels.

Magasin du Nord, with over 150 years of experience in the Scandinavian market, recognizes the need to adapt to the evolving consumer landscape. With the modular capabilities of Tecsys’ Omni™ OMS, the retailer can cater to the changing demands of its customers and strengthen its back-end operations for efficient order execution.

By harnessing the flexibility of the Tecsys platform, Magasin du Nord can tailor its sales channels to match the preferences of its clientele. This includes offering options such as locker pickups, click and collect, and ship-to-home services. The intelligent algorithms of Omni™ OMS also enable optimal order routing based on product categories and inventory data, ensuring efficient fulfillment while respecting client preferences.

The collaboration between Tecsys and Magasin du Nord reflects the retailer’s commitment to delivering personalized shopping experiences. The implementation of Omni™ OMS allows Magasin du Nord to provide real-time inventory updates and accurate stock availability across all sales platforms. This level of transparency enhances customer satisfaction and sets a benchmark for omnichannel excellence.

Adam Krajewski, Vice President of Professional Services at Tecsys, highlights the successful modernization of logistics IT at Magasin du Nord. He emphasizes the competitive edge that the retailer gains through the benchmark order management capabilities provided by Omni™ OMS. Building on this success, the partnership between Tecsys and Magasin du Nord aims to continue setting new standards for the retail industry.

Magasin du Nord’s collaboration with Tecsys represents a strategic vision executed with technical precision. As a company that has been at the forefront of delivering extraordinary customer experiences for over a century, Magasin du Nord is committed to further enhancing its legacy of excellence with the support of Tecsys.

For more information about Tecsys’ supply chain solutions, visit their website at www.tecsys.com.

来源：
– Tecsys Inc.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

新闻中心

探索 LAMEA 电信边缘安全的未来

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论