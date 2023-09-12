逸耘居

向《询问者报》受人尊敬的助理体育编辑兼数字创新者卢·拉比托 (Lou Rabito) 告别

By曼波布雷西亚

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Lou Rabito, a cherished member of The Inquirer family, sadly passed away on September 7th at the age of 61 from metastatic cancer of the appendix. Over his 33 years at The Inquirer, Rabito held various roles, including assistant sports editor, reporter, suburban news editor, and digital producer. He made significant contributions to the publication, playing a pivotal role in transforming it from a print-only newspaper to a successful digital-first platform.

One of Rabito’s major accomplishments was creating the Rally high school sports section in 2009. He oversaw a team of writers, freelance reporters, photographers, and videographers, covering over 100 high schools in Southeastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. Known for his meticulous editing skills and ability to handle nightly deadlines with calmness, Rabito was highly respected by his colleagues. His easygoing nature and supportive attitude inspired many, making their time at The Inquirer memorable.

Rabito’s dedication to his craft was evident in his commitment to improving the work of those around him. He provided guidance and mentorship, always encouraging his writers to strive for excellence. Former colleague Matt Breen credits Rabito as being both an editor and a teacher, pushing them to constantly improve. Rabito’s love for journalism extended beyond his work at The Inquirer. He had previously worked at the Orange County Register, Pasadena Star-News, and United Press International, leaving a lasting impact on the industry.

Off the job, Rabito treasured his family, proudly displaying photos of his daughters on his desk and sharing stories of his wife and family with anyone who stopped by for a chat. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and his family held a special place in his heart. Rabito will be remembered as a kind-hearted individual who always strived to do his best and make a positive difference in the lives of others.

来源：

  1. “Longtime Inquirer assistant sports editor Lou Rabito dies at 61” – The Philadelphia Inquirer

