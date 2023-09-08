逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

塔科马和皮尔斯县人道协会利用 Recite Me 辅助技术提高网站的可访问性

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
塔科马和皮尔斯县人道协会利用 Recite Me 辅助技术提高网站的可访问性

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has taken a step towards inclusivity by offering an inclusive online experience through Recite Me assistive technology. This move aims to remove barriers and provide access to online content and services for all website visitors.

In line with the shelter’s diversity and inclusion strategy, the new accessibility and language support tools allow visitors to customize their digital experience. This is particularly beneficial for individuals with disabilities, learning difficulties, visual impairments, and those whose first language is not English. These tools address the needs of over 25% of the population who may encounter obstacles when navigating the shelter’s website.

The Recite Me assistive toolbar, featured on the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County’s website, offers a range of features. These include screen reading functionality, multiple reading aids, customizable styling options, and an on-demand live translation feature. With support for over 100 languages, including 65 text-to-speech options, the toolbar ensures that all visitors can access the shelter’s information and services hassle-free.

Leslie Dalzell, CEO of the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, emphasizes the importance of creating an inclusive environment where community members feel welcome and included. The addition of the toolbar extends the reach of their support services and helps keep more pets and families together.

In today’s digital world, access barriers can disadvantage individuals who lack the necessary tools to navigate online content effectively. Ross Linnett, Founder and CEO of Recite Me, stresses the significance of providing an inclusive online experience that caters to the needs of all individuals. With more organizations adopting accessibility tools, it becomes easier for those facing online barriers to access information and services seamlessly.

To explore the shelter’s accessibility support tool, visit the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County’s website and click on the “Accessibility Tools” option at the top right of the page.

Sources: The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

苹果设备中新发现的漏洞被 NSO 间谍软件利用

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

Fortnite 老板 Donald Mustard 在游戏行业工作 25 年后宣布退休

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

《崛起传说》有动漫改编版吗？ 探索可能性

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

技术

苹果设备中新发现的漏洞被 NSO 间谍软件利用

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

Fortnite 老板 Donald Mustard 在游戏行业工作 25 年后宣布退休

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
技术

《崛起传说》有动漫改编版吗？ 探索可能性

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

微软进行模拟来评估从 PlayStation 上取消《使命召唤》的潜在影响

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论