KTM 在 MotoGP 中测试碳纤维底盘

By加布里埃尔博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
KTM has recently tested a carbon fibre chassis in MotoGP, a move that could potentially shake up the competition and set a new trend in the championship. While carbon fibre chassis are not a new concept in MotoGP, a full frame made of the material has not been used since Ducati did so with its 2009, 2010, and 2011 bikes.

KTM has been known for its use of steel trellis chassis, a design that has been a part of the Austrian brand’s DNA. Despite suggestions that KTM should switch to an aluminium frame like other manufacturers, the team remained steadfast and continued with its steel trellis chassis. This determination paid off, as KTM won its first MotoGP race in 2020.

However, KTM is now exploring the use of a carbon fibre chassis. In recent testing, 31-time MotoGP race winner Dani Pedrosa completed both practice sessions on a carbon fibre frame and finished third overall. Pedrosa praised the new chassis, saying that the feeling is different and that they are still testing and gathering information.

The goal of the carbon fibre chassis, like any other chassis, is to improve turning and grip. This has been an area of weakness for KTM riders in recent years, and the team is hoping that the new chassis will provide the necessary improvements. It is difficult to quantify the exact performance gain of the carbon fibre chassis at this stage, but the fact that Pedrosa finished just 0.155 seconds behind the leader in practice shows promise.

The development of chassis technology in MotoGP is becoming increasingly important, especially if aerodynamics and other devices are restricted in future regulations. KTM’s next step with the carbon fibre chassis will be determined after a test at Jerez, where Jack Miller and Brad Binder will have the opportunity to try it out.

This move by KTM represents the European manufacturers’ willingness to innovate and explore new technologies, while some Japanese rivals like Honda and Yamaha struggle to adapt. It wouldn’t be surprising to see carbon fibre frames in the garages of every manufacturer come the next MotoGP season.

Sources: MotorSport

