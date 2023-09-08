逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

毕马威创建人工智能和数字创新集团

By曼波布雷西亚

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Summary: KPMG LLP has announced the establishment of an AI and digital innovation group led by Vice Chair Steve Chase. The group will focus on investing in and incubating new services and solutions for clients, integrating emerging technologies into existing services, and driving internal transformation.

KPMG LLP, a prominent accounting and professional services firm, has revealed the formation of an AI and digital innovation group. Headed by newly appointed Vice Chair Steve Chase, this group aims to invest in and incubate new services and solutions for clients while integrating emerging technologies into existing services.

In addition to these responsibilities, Chase will oversee the AI Center of Excellence, which encompasses KPMG’s AI client services, the AI Innovation Lab, and the development of responsible use principles and policies. This initiative underscores KPMG’s commitment to maintaining leading governance and ensuring responsible use of AI technologies.

As the consulting practice leader for KPMG over the last decade, Chase brings extensive experience and expertise to his new role. His appointment exemplifies KPMG’s dedication to nurturing talent from within and leveraging the strengths of its management team.

This strategic move by KPMG aligns with the growing importance of AI and digital innovation in the business landscape. By establishing a specialized group focused on these areas, KPMG aims to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and provide cutting-edge solutions to its clients.

来源：
– Bloomberg Tax Automation

