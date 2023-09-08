毕马威成立人工智能与数字创新小组，任命史蒂夫·蔡斯为副主席

KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm, has announced the creation of an AI and Digital Innovation group, which will be led by Steve Chase, the newly appointed Vice Chair. This move underscores KPMG’s commitment to embracing emerging technologies and fostering innovation within the company.

The establishment of the AI and Digital Innovation group comes at a time when artificial intelligence (AI) is set to disrupt various industries, including professional services. However, KPMG recognizes that responsible AI implementation can also present significant opportunities for growth.

“AI will be disruptive to KPMG and professional services, to clients across industries and to society more broadly; however, responsible AI also presents tremendous opportunities,” said KPMG’s Chair and CEO, Paul Knopp.

Steve Chase, in his new role, will lead efforts to invest in and incubate new services and solutions for clients, integrate emerging technologies into existing services, transform internal operations, and ensure KPMG maintains leading governance and responsible use of AI.

Chase will also oversee KPMG’s AI Center of Excellence, which will encompass KPMG’s AI client services, AI Innovation Lab, and responsible use principles and policies.

“Today is a watershed moment for KPMG, and I am honored to take on this new role,” said Chase. “We have a world-class team who will accelerate innovation at KPMG, providing urgent and firmwide focus to how we transform KPMG through the systemic adoption of AI, data, and emerging technology.”

This announcement follows several other significant moves by KPMG to embrace AI. These include the rollout of generative AI capabilities to all employees, enabling them to work faster and more strategically, and expanded alliances with Google and Microsoft.

Steve Chase previously led KPMG’s Consulting practice for the last decade, and with his transition to the AI and Digital Innovation group, Atif Zaim will become the next Consulting Leader for KPMG Advisory.

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization, which operates in 143 countries and territories worldwide. KPMG is widely recognized for its commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradicating childhood illiteracy.

