日本 YouTuber 因侵犯版权和发布剧透而被捕

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A Japanese court has recently imposed a severe punishment on a YouTuber for violating copyright laws and sharing spoilers. This online content creator is potentially one of the first individuals worldwide to face legal consequences for publishing gameplay clips.

In most cases, copyright law is typically enforced more leniently by platforms against content creators who utilize licensed material. Occasionally, individuals like Adin Ross and Colleen Ballinger are even accused of exploiting copyright law to protect their public image. However, arrests and prison sentences are highly unusual occurrences, which is why the case involving a Japanese YouTuber who was fined 1 million Yen and sentenced to two years in jail for copyright breach has garnered significant attention.

Shinobu Yoshida, the YouTuber in question, was found guilty of uploading a let’s play video of the game Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace. This is the first time someone has been convicted of copyright infringement for sharing gameplay footage. Yoshida’s prosecution was led by the Content Overseas Distribution Agency (CODA), an organization primarily focused on copyright protection.

Yoshida’s arrest took place on May 24th of this year following the upload of gameplay footage, including the game’s ending. In court documents, Yoshida himself admitted to knowingly breaking the law. As a result, he has been fined the equivalent of $6,785 (USD) and handed a two-year prison sentence, which will be suspended for five years.

This penalty is significantly more severe compared to the usual measures of demonetization or video removal employed by content platforms. This strict response from CODA reveals their staunch stance on copyright protection. According to a translated press release, a representative from CODA stated, “Although he knew he was infringing copyright, he continued to post for financial gain.”

Yoshida was also found guilty of sharing unedited clips of the popular anime Spy X Family and monetizing them. This case is part of a broader crackdown on “fast-content,” a popular genre in Japan. CODA’s press release suggests that similar practices may be prevalent elsewhere and that extracting and posting only the ending scenes of a game or condensing the entire story into a short video is viewed as problematic.

来源：
– Dexerto: https://www.dexerto.com/general/japanese-youtuber-jailed-for-two-years-over-copyright-breach-1771901/
– Kars (@KaroshiMyriad) on Twitter: https://twitter.com/KaroshiMyriad/status/1435433085451212802

