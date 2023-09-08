逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

日本男子因利用 YouTube 游戏视频获利而被判刑

By加布里埃尔博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
日本男子因利用 YouTube 游戏视频获利而被判刑

A Japanese man has been sentenced to two years in prison and fined ¥1 million for violating copyright laws by monetizing gameplay videos on YouTube. This marks the first conviction of its kind in Japan.

Shinobu Yoshida, a 53-year-old man, was found guilty of uploading gameplay videos of the visual novel Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace and summarizing episodes of the Steins;Gate and Spy x Family anime shows without obtaining permission from the publishers. His actions violated a Japanese law that prohibits making money from copyrighted material.

The Japanese anti-piracy trade group Content Overseas Distribution Association (CODA) described Yoshida’s case as “malicious” due to his uploading of videos containing content and spoilers without permission from the rights holders. CODA also highlighted that he unfairly gained advertising revenue through copyright infringement.

Yoshida admitted to knowing that his actions were illegal but stated that he wanted someone to see what he had created as part of his hobby. However, the prosecution argued that his actions were harmful to content production efforts. They emphasized that consumers would be less likely to spend money on the game or anime episodes after having them spoiled.

This case brings attention to the growing issue of copyright infringement on platforms like YouTube, where individuals monetize content without proper authorization. It serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting intellectual property rights and obtaining permission from rights holders before sharing copyrighted material online.

In conclusion, the conviction and sentencing of Shinobu Yoshida highlight the legal consequences that can arise from violating copyright laws. This case may set a precedent for future copyright infringement cases in Japan, serving as a deterrent to others who may consider monetizing copyrighted content without authorization.

来源：
– 朝日新闻
- 边缘
- IGN

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

技术

Apple 格拉斯哥商店在加入工会后达成薪酬协议

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
技术

探索 Starfield 中时髦又酷炫的船舶设计

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

道琼斯工业平均指数小幅上涨，苹果、安进和微软涨幅居前

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

新闻中心

Chinese Scientists Successfully Grow Kidneys Containing Human Cells in Pig Embryos

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

Exploring the Future of Premium A2P and P2A Messaging in Global Business

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
科学

海尔布隆三角问题的新突破

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

Apple 格拉斯哥商店在加入工会后达成薪酬协议

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论