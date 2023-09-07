逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

日本软件排行榜：《皮克敏 4》再次占据榜首

By罗伯特·安德鲁

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
日本软件排行榜：《皮克敏 4》再次占据榜首

The latest Japanese physical charts from Famitsu have been released, revealing the top-selling games in the country. Once again, Pikmin 4 has captured the top spot with 34,240 copies sold. This Nintendo Switch title continues to dominate the standings, pushing last week’s victors, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, down to second and fourth place on PlayStation 5 and 4, respectively.

Other notable entries in the top ten include Tears of the Kingdom in fifth place and Mario Party Superstars in ninth place. It’s worth mentioning that perennial favorites like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet continue to sell well.

In terms of hardware, the Switch OLED Model remains the best-selling system, moving another 63,305 units in the past week. The PlayStation 5 follows closely behind in second place with 48,588 units sold. The Switch Lite takes third place within the Switch family, while the OG Switch model comes in fourth.

The Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, and Xbox Series X also make appearances on the chart, albeit with lower sales numbers. Finally, the New 2DS LL manages to sell 37 units this week.

Overall, this week’s charts illustrate the ongoing popularity of Nintendo Switch titles in Japan, with Pikmin 4 securing its position at the top once again.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论