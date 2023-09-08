逸耘居

投资者对苹果即将推出的 iPhone 仍持怀疑态度

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
According to analyst Samik Chatterjee from JPMorgan, Apple faces a challenge as investors maintain a pessimistic outlook on the company’s forthcoming iPhone launch. Chatterjee reiterated his overweight rating on Apple’s stock but adjusted his price target to $230, a reduction of $5. Despite the decrease, the new forecast still suggests a potential 30% increase from the previous day’s closing price.

Chatterjee explained in a note that the stock’s performance for the remainder of the year is reliant on surpassing the current low expectations of investors regarding the iPhone 15 launch. Apple’s shares have already experienced a decrease of nearly 8.5% this quarter, with a significant portion of losses occurring this week due to reports suggesting that Chinese government personnel may be prohibited from using iPhones.

Even if the upcoming iPhone launch beats low investor expectations, Chatterjee believes that the stock’s growth potential for the rest of 2023 will be limited. This is attributed to Apple’s strong performance earlier in the year and an earnings multiple that is approximately 61% higher than the second half of 2019.

Chatterjee drew a parallel with a previous scenario when Apple’s shares outperformed by meeting or exceeding investors’ low expectations for the iPhone 11. He mentioned that, since the iPhone 15 does not feature significant upgrades, consumer demand will primarily be driven by the desire to replace or upgrade existing models. Chatterjee suggested that a price increase across all iPhone models, rather than solely targeting the Pro models, could incentivize consumers to opt for the higher-end devices.

Despite these near-term challenges, Chatterjee maintained a positive outlook on Apple’s iPhone and services revenue. He identified various catalysts that could contribute to revenue growth and overall potential, such as the company’s transformation to services, growth in the installed base, technological leadership, and flexible capital deployment.

In conclusion, while Apple’s stock has faced recent setbacks, Chatterjee believes that there are untapped areas of growth and financial potential that are currently undervalued by investors. With an expectation of double-digit earnings growth and a potential re-rating of the shares, Chatterjee remains optimistic about Apple’s future prospects.

