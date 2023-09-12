逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

Apple 发布 iPhone 15：功能、价格和发布日期

By曼波布雷西亚

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Apple 发布 iPhone 15：功能、价格和发布日期

Apple has recently unveiled its much-anticipated iPhone 15 range during a special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. The new iPhone 15 models are set to release in Aotearoa (New Zealand) on September 22, with prices starting at NZ$1649 for the standard model, NZ$2099 for the Pro, and $2499 for the Pro Max.

During the event, Apple also revealed the latest Apple Watch models, which feature a new gesture control feature. With this feature, users can perform various functions by tapping their thumb and forefinger together.

Interestingly, the iPhone 15 range launched with the same base prices as the previous iPhone 14 range in the US. However, in New Zealand, the base iPhone 15 is priced NZ$50 higher than the iPhone 14. The iPhone 15 Pro’s launch price is NZ$100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro, and the new Plus and Pro Max models have seen a launch price increase of NZ$300 compared to last year’s models.

One notable feature of the iPhone 15 range is the introduction of USB-C ports for charging. This move comes after the European Union passed legislation requiring all small devices, including smartphones, to use USB-C charging by 2024. With this change, the same cord that charges iPhones can also charge most modern Android phones and other devices. Additionally, it allows for reverse charging, meaning users can recharge accessories like their AirPods case directly from their iPhone.

In terms of colors, the iPhone 15 standard and Plus models will be available in pink, yellow, blue, green, and black. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models offer black, white, blue, and natural titanium options. However, unlike some comparable Android phones, the standard iPhone 15 models do not feature an always-on display or a 120Hz display.

The iPhone 15 Pro models come with a lightweight and robust titanium case, replacing the stainless steel used in previous models. Additionally, the mute switch on the side of the phone has been replaced with a programmable action button.

Overall, the iPhone 15 range offers new features, higher prices for some models, and the convenience of USB-C charging. With their impressive specs and updated designs, these new iPhones are sure to attract the attention of Apple enthusiasts and tech lovers alike.

来源：
– Apple – YouTube

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用 eDNA 了解整个人群的基因组成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和宇航员安全抵达国际空间站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新的月球竞赛：建立月球经济

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论