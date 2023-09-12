逸耘居

Apple 谣言综述：iPad Mini 7、USB-C 充电盒和 iPhone 15 相机升级

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In today’s Apple rumor roundup, there are speculations about the upcoming iPad mini 7, the possibility of a USB-C charging case for AirPods, and camera upgrades for the iPhone 15 models.

Starting with the iPad mini 7, rumors suggest that it could be revealed at a later date, possibly through an Apple press release. The focus seems to be on a specs bump rather than a major redesign. The iPad mini’s compact size makes it a great handheld gaming device, so gamers are hoping for game announcements related to it.

Moving on to accessories, there is speculation about a USB-C charging case for AirPods. This would be a welcome addition for users who have multiple USB-C cables but are unable to charge their AirPods with them. However, it is expected that the USB-C charging case won’t come cheap.

Another anticipated change is the adoption of USB-C connectivity in the iPhone 15 range. This would mean the end of the proprietary Lightning port, allowing users to use USB-C cables for charging and data transfer. While this move is not groundbreaking, as many Android phones have been using USB-C for years, it aligns Apple with the industry standard.

The camera upgrades for the iPhone 15 models include improved computational photography and the introduction of a periscope camera with a 6x optical zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The computational photography enhancements aim to deliver even better photos, keeping up with the competition from Google and Samsung. The telephoto camera with 6x optical zoom is expected to strike a balance between usability and impressive photo quality.

Overall, these rumors paint an exciting picture for Apple enthusiasts. The iPad mini 7, USB-C charging case for AirPods, and camera upgrades in the iPhone 15 models are expected to bring significant improvements to Apple’s product lineup.

定义：
– USB-C: A universal connector that allows for faster charging and data transfer compared to the Lightning port.
– Specs bump: An improvement in the specifications of a device, such as the processor, camera, or storage capacity.
– Computational photography: The use of software algorithms to enhance and optimize the quality of photos taken by a smartphone camera.

来源：
– 技术雷达
- 苹果
– 盖蒂图片社
– Future / Lance Ulanoff

