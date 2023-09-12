逸耘居

英特尔宣布推出具有令人印象深刻的速度和功能的 Thunderbolt 5

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Intel has officially announced the Thunderbolt 5 specification, promising speeds of up to 120Gbps, support for 540Hz gaming monitors, and 240 watts of charging power. While the specification is now official, accessories and PCs with Thunderbolt 5 support won’t be available until 2024.

Built on USB4 v2, Thunderbolt 5 will be compatible with previous versions of Thunderbolt and USB. Compared to Thunderbolt 4, which supported speeds of up to 40Gbps, Thunderbolt 5 can transfer data at 80Gbps or up to 120Gbps in a Bandwidth Boost mode. This mode requires a high-bandwidth display, but Thunderbolt 5 still supports bidirectional speeds of 80Gbps without it.

The improved bandwidth of Thunderbolt 5 makes it ideal for docking laptops to multiple displays. It supports multiple 8K monitors, three 4K monitors at 144Hz (compared to two 4K monitors limited to 60Hz with Thunderbolt 4), and offers a minimum of 140-watt charging, with a maximum of 240 watts. Thunderbolt 5 will also support DisplayPort 2.1, further enhancing its capabilities.

According to Jason Ziller, the general manager of the client connectivity division at Intel, Thunderbolt 5 will provide industry-leading performance and capability for connecting computers to monitors, docks, storage, and more. Microsoft has worked closely with Intel to support USB4 in Windows, ensuring compatibility with Thunderbolt 5.

While we are still awaiting details about which accessories will support Thunderbolt 5, it is expected that docks, monitors, and storage drives will be among the first to offer Thunderbolt 5 connectivity in 2024.

Overall, Thunderbolt 5 promises significant improvements in speed, charging power, and display support, making it an exciting development for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike.

来源：
——汤姆·沃伦，The Verge

