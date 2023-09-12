逸耘居

Intel Unveils Thunderbolt 5: Faster Speeds and Enhanced Display Experience

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Intel has officially announced details about the upcoming Thunderbolt 5 cable, which is expected to be launched in 2024. The most notable feature of Thunderbolt 5 is its capability to transmit data at a speed of up to 120 gigabits per second (Gbps), while simultaneously receiving data at up to 40 Gbps. This new feature, called Bandwidth Boost, is activated when a high-bandwidth display is connected to the Thunderbolt port.

Compared to its predecessor, Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 5 offers twice the speed, with a default mode of 80Gbps in both directions. In addition to its faster data transfer rate, Thunderbolt 5 also supports dual 6K monitors, while Thunderbolt 4 only supports dual 4K monitors.

Thunderbolt 5 will be compatible with previous versions of Thunderbolt and is based on several specifications, including USB-IF USB4 Version 2.0, VESA DisplayPort 2.1, and PCI-SIG PCIe 4.0 (x4).

One of the key advancements in Thunderbolt 5 is its use of pulse-amplitude modulation-3 (PAM-3) signaling technology, which enables higher clock rates and enhances overall performance. Thunderbolt 5 is also designed to dynamically manage display bandwidth, optimizing the allocation of bandwidth based on the requirements of individual displays.

Intel expects Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 5 to coexist for a few years, with mainstream users adopting Thunderbolt 4 and creators and gamers being early adopters of Thunderbolt 5. Creators will benefit from Thunderbolt 5’s increased speeds and enhanced display capabilities, allowing them to work with higher resolutions and multiple monitors.

Overall, Thunderbolt 5 promises to deliver faster speeds, improved performance, and a superior display experience. It is set to revolutionize connectivity in the PC and accessory industry when it is released in 2024.

