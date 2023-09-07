逸耘居

道琼斯工业平均指数扭转跌势并收涨

By曼波布雷西亚

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) managed to rebound from early losses on Thursday and closed the day nearly 0.2% higher at 3 p.m. ET. This positive movement was accompanied by a decrease in initial jobless claims for the week ending September 2, with the number falling to 216,000 from a revised 229,000 in the previous week. Despite this improvement, the odds of a rate hike in November stand at 43.4%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

While the DJIA managed to turn things around, the S&P 500 still experienced a 0.3% decline, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell by 0.8% as tech stocks sold off. All three indexes were trading below their 50-day moving averages.

In terms of other market indicators, volume was higher on the NYSE but lower on the Nasdaq compared to the same time on Wednesday. Crude oil also saw a decrease of over 0.5% to $86.95 a barrel, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell by 2 basis points to 4.26%.

Investors also had their eyes on the latest developments in the cryptocurrency market. Late Thursday, Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest and asset management firm 21 Shares filed with the SEC to offer an Ethereum spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) that will hold the ether cryptocurrency. Other major asset management firms, such as VanEck and Blackstone, are also awaiting approval to launch U.S. spot crypto ETFs.

Within the Dow Jones stocks, Apple (AAPL) experienced a sharp decline after news of China imposing curbs on iPhone use by government officers. Other tech leaders in the Dow, including Microsoft (MSFT) and Cisco (CSCO), also fell. On the other hand, Intel (INTC) saw an increase in its stock price, moving into a buy zone after breaking out on Tuesday. Intel’s rise was driven by the news that it will offer its foundry services to chipmaker Tower Semiconductor (TSEM).

In terms of specific stocks, Sprinklr (CXM) remained in a buy zone despite giving back some gains in the afternoon. Enterprise software stock Smartsheet (SMAR) and Braze (BRZE) are set to report their earnings after the market closes.

Outside of the Dow Jones, GameStop (GME) saw a slight recovery in its stock price following its quarterly results. The company reported a 2% growth in revenue and a decrease in losses compared to the same quarter last year.

Overall, the stock market experienced mixed movements on Thursday, with some indexes recovering while others faced declines. Investors were closely monitoring various factors, including jobless claims, cryptocurrency developments, and individual company performance for potential investment opportunities.

– CME FedWatch Tool

