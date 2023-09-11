逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

为什么我不总是伸手去拿 iPhone 14 Pro 相机

By加布里埃尔博塔

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
为什么我不总是伸手去拿 iPhone 14 Pro 相机

In a recent retrospective about the camera capabilities of the iPhone 14 Pro, the author reflects on the reasons why they haven’t used it to capture many important moments. While acknowledging that the iPhone 14 Pro is a good camera and can produce superb results, they have found themselves reaching for other devices instead. The author highlights several reasons for this.

One of the main factors is convenience. When taking product photos for articles, the author typically uses a normal camera. However, there are times when using a phone is more convenient, and the iPhone 14 Pro becomes the go-to device. The ease of editing photos in Portrait mode and the quick transfer of images to their Mac using AirDrop are cited as advantages.

The author provides examples of photos taken with the iPhone 14 Pro, including device photos for camera comparisons and shots of various products. While they are pleased with the results and consider them good enough for publication, they believe that other smartphones could potentially deliver better results, albeit with less intuitive editing tools and more complicated transfers.

One aspect that disappoints the author when using the iPhone 14 Pro camera for everyday life is its tendency to make photos too dark. The strong contrast levels and poor exposure management result in shadowy and dark images that lose detail and mood of the real-life environment. Editing can help to some extent, but the damage has already been done.

The author also considers the improvements in other smartphone cameras over the years. They mention the versatile 10x optical zoom of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the technical prowess of the Google Pixel 7 Pro as examples of competing devices with more exciting and useful camera features than the iPhone 14 Pro. The appeal of the iPhone’s unique features, such as Cinematic mode, is lost on the author.

In comparing recent photos taken with the Google Pixel Fold and the iPhone 14 Pro, the author finds that the photos from the Pixel are more appealing and shares them instead. This trend has also been observed in back-to-back camera tests, where other devices like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra have outperformed the iPhone 14 Pro.

The author concludes that the iPhone 14 Pro camera has lost its charm. While they used to rely on the iPhone 12 Pro as their go-to camera phone, they haven’t experienced the same level of enjoyment with the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 14 Pro. The disappointment with the iPhone 14 Pro camera is not influenced by prior experiences but rather its own shortcomings.

Sources: Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

脊柱干细胞的发现为肿瘤扩散提供了线索

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的朱诺号任务捕捉到了木星及其火山卫星木卫一的令人惊叹的照片

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

阿拉伯联合酋长国航天局将目光投向小行星带

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论