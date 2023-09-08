逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

华为Mate 60 Pro+智能手机开始预售

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
华为Mate 60 Pro+智能手机开始预售

China’s tech giant Huawei Technologies has announced the start of presales for its latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro+. This new addition to the Mate series comes after the company’s success in overcoming U.S. sanctions. Preorders for the phone began on Huawei’s official online store with delivery expected by October 9th.

The Mate 60 Pro+ boasts impressive features, including the ability to connect to two satellites simultaneously and a larger internal storage compared to its predecessor, the Mate 60 Pro. Although the price has not been released, the phone has generated interest among consumers due to its reported high download speeds on 5G networks.

Huawei’s ability to produce advanced handset models has been limited since 2019, when the U.S. imposed restrictions on the company’s access to chipmaking tools. As a result, Huawei was only able to release a limited number of 5G models using stockpiled chips. However, the Mate 60 Pro+ demonstrates a breakthrough for the company in overcoming these challenges.

In addition to the Mate 60 Pro+, Huawei also launched the Huawei Mate X5, a new version of its foldable phone series. This indicates the company’s continued commitment to innovation and providing customers with cutting-edge technology.

Overall, the presales of the Mate 60 Pro+ signify Huawei’s determination to overcome obstacles and maintain its position as a global technology leader.

Sources: [Source 1: link], [Source 2: link]

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

网络话语对视频游戏配音演员的影响——《Starfield》的反思

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Wordle 的提示和解答

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

阿尔法罗密欧推出重新诠释的 33 Stradale，提供汽油和电动选项

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

技术

网络话语对视频游戏配音演员的影响——《Starfield》的反思

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

超大质量黑洞迷人的吃零食习惯

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
新闻中心

乐高为星球大战粉丝推出全新 UCS Venator 套装

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
新闻中心

简化业务运营：全球打印管理服务综合指南

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论