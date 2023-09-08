逸耘居

在家长学校群组 WhatsApp 聊天中保持理智的六种方法

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
在家长学校群组 WhatsApp 聊天中保持理智的六种方法

Are you familiar with the chaos that comes with being part of a parent school group WhatsApp chat? As the new school year begins, parents find themselves bombarded with messages ranging from questions to event invitations. It can be overwhelming and may leave you wondering how to maintain your sanity in the midst of it all. Here are six strategies to help you navigate the madness:

1. Mute the chat: The constant stream of messages can quickly become overwhelming. Take control of your notifications by muting the chat. Consider muting it indefinitely, rather than just for a few hours or days, to ensure you have uninterrupted peace of mind.

2. Accept that many parents don’t read school emails: It’s inevitable that some parents in the group chat won’t have read the school emails. Instead of becoming frustrated by repeated questions, understand that the chat is their primary source of information. Be patient and willing to provide necessary details.

3. Avoid posting personal things: Remember that the chat is a professional platform for school-related discussions. Keep personal anecdotes, memes, and promotional posts off the chat. Respect the diverse perspectives and beliefs of other parents in the group.

4. Keep conversations related to school: The chat may feel like a social space, but its purpose is to discuss school-related matters. While it’s natural to share excitement about your child being in the same class as their best friend, save those conversations for private messages with your parent friends.

5. Don’t invite specific children publicly: It’s important to be mindful of excluding children when inviting others to events. Instead of stating specific preferences in the chat, privately message the parents of the children you wish to invite. This ensures that no one feels left out or embarrassed.

6. Understand that parents are concerned about their children: Panicked messages and excessive punctuation marks are common in the chat. Remember that parents are simply expressing their worries about their children. The intensity may seem excessive, but it stems from a place of parental anxiety and a desire to ensure their child doesn’t miss anything important.

By implementing these strategies, you can maintain your sanity and navigate the parent school group WhatsApp chat with ease. Remember to be patient, respectful, and understanding as you interact with other parents who are experiencing similar challenges.

