将您的 Fitbit 数据迁移至 Google 账户

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
将您的 Fitbit 数据迁移至 Google 账户

Summary: Starting in 2025, it will be mandatory to use a Google account with Fitbit. While existing Fitbit users don’t have to migrate their data immediately, they can choose to do so now to take advantage of the benefits. Migrating your Fitbit data to a Google account allows for single sign-on and applies Google’s privacy features to your Fitbit data. It’s important to note that this migration is permanent and cannot be undone.

To begin the migration process, ensure that your Fitbit app is updated to the latest version. Open the app and look for a prompt titled “Fitbit is part of the Google Family.” If you see this prompt, tap “Get Started.” Next, choose your Google account from the list of available options. If you don’t have a suitable Google account, you can create a new one.

In the next step, review and confirm your Fitbit setup, including your profile information and health and wellness data. You can choose which data you want to migrate. After verifying your information, review how Google uses Fitbit data and agree to the terms. You will also have the option to contribute your health data to Google and Fitbit research initiatives.

Additionally, you may choose to sync your data to Google’s Health Connect API if desired. Once you have completed these steps, tap “Done” to finish the migration process. The entire process should take approximately five to ten minutes.

Remember that while the migration is not mandatory until 2025, migrating early allows you to take advantage of the benefits of using a Google account with Fitbit. It’s worth considering if you plan to continue using Fitbit or Pixel Watch devices in the long term.

Note: Fitbit health and wellness data cannot be used for Google ad targeting as part of regulatory terms for Google’s Fitbit acquisition.

来源：边缘

