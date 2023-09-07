逸耘居

如何避免在星空中变得不堪重负

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Starfield, the latest RPG from Bethesda, is a massive game filled with quests, items, and aliens. However, it’s easy to find yourself overencumbered and unable to fast-travel or sprint. But fear not! There are ways to avoid this frustrating situation.

Firstly, stop grabbing everything you come across. While it’s tempting to collect every little item, it’s not necessary. Selling low-value items won’t yield much profit, so focus on completing quests and selling high-value items instead. Leave the junk behind and save yourself the trouble.

Next, level up your carrying capacity. In Starfield, as in other Bethesda games, certain stats are essential. Increasing your carrying capacity skill will allow you to carry more without becoming overburdened. Start grinding early to unlock higher levels and save yourself time in the long run.

Make it a habit to regularly check for heavy items in your inventory. Sorting your inventory by weight will help you identify and manage these items. Pay particular attention to ship parts, which are heavy but often overlooked as they are categorized as aid items. Store ship parts on your ship rather than carrying them around.

Select a few weapons to use and sell or store the rest. This will allow you to focus your skills, carry less ammo, and avoid being weighed down by multiple weapons. Also, take advantage of your ship’s cargo bay to store resources, valuables, and items taking up space in your inventory.

Keep an eye out for spacesuits that provide extra storage capacity. These suits can significantly increase your carrying capacity and make your adventures more manageable. Additionally, if you have a companion, utilize their inventory space to spread the weight around and lighten your load.

If all else fails, use chems or alcohol to temporarily boost your carrying capacity. However, use them sparingly and be mindful of any negative effects they may have on your character.

By following these tips and tricks, you can avoid becoming overencumbered in Starfield and enjoy a more seamless gaming experience.

