技术在增强患者体验和基于价值的护理方面的重要性

By曼波布雷西亚

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
The U.S. health care system can sometimes be disjointed and inefficient, leading to a poor patient experience. However, as the focus on value-based care and improved outcomes increases, it is crucial to recognize the connection between the patient experience and value-based care. Three important quality metrics, including patient satisfaction, preventive care screenings, and care coordination, are directly impacted by the overall patient experience.

To address these issues and promote higher-value care, there are various digital tools available. These tools can help improve awareness, understanding, conversations, and care experiences. Information plays a key role in empowering patients and reducing anxiety before health care visits. Many Americans feel anxious due to insufficient information, limited knowledge about providers, and hesitation to discuss health concerns. In response, offering health education during appointments and pre-visit education can enhance patients’ confidence in discussing health matters with their care providers.

Digital signage in waiting rooms can also play a significant role in educating and empowering patients. By showcasing relevant health information, patients can be better prepared for important decision-making moments. Studies have shown that digital content in waiting rooms increases patient utilization of vital health services such as cancer screenings and vaccinations. In the exam room, digital signage can provide tailored information to encourage patients to take proactive steps in managing their health.

Additionally, the use of technology by providers contributes to patient trust, which leads to increased dialogue, better adherence to care plans, and improved outcomes. By implementing digital tools like touchscreens in the exam room, providers can save valuable time and enhance conversations involving complex health topics. This allows for more face-to-face interactions and improves the overall patient experience.

Integrating digital tools not only improves outcomes but also saves providers time, reducing burnout and increasing efficiency. In a value-based care environment, this leads to higher reimbursement rates and healthier practices and health systems. Patients also want to be able to describe their conditions better, indicating a desire for tools that help them take an active role in managing their health.

In conclusion, embracing technology is essential in enhancing the patient experience and supporting value-based care. By providing information, empowering patients, and saving time, digital tools can lead to reduced costs, improved quality, and better health outcomes.

– PatientPoint Patient Confidence Index 2023

