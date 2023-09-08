逸耘居

SmartWings 在新型智能色调中引入物质支持

By加布里埃尔博塔

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Summary: SmartWings, a leading provider of smart home accessories, has unveiled their latest product, smart shades with Matter support. The inclusion of Matter, a universal smart home connectivity standard, allows users to seamlessly integrate these shades into their preferred smart home ecosystems. The installation process is simple, requiring users to scan a code and follow the onboarding instructions. The shades can be easily controlled using Siri or the Home app, offering the convenience of adjusting the shades to different break points throughout the day. Additionally, HomeKit automations enable users to set schedules for the shades to automatically open and close. The Matter-enabled smart shades from SmartWings provide a high-quality and versatile solution for enhancing the smart home experience.

SmartWings has introduced a new version of their smart shades that incorporates Matter support, marking a significant advancement in smart home technology. The addition of Matter ensures compatibility with various smart home ecosystems, offering users the freedom to choose their preferred platform. This flexibility is particularly valuable for individuals who may want to transition to a different platform in the future.

The installation process for these smart shades is straightforward and user-friendly. Once the shades are delivered, they need to be woken up from their deep sleep state by charging them for a few hours and pressing and holding the button on the motor. Mounting the shades onto the window frame is a simple process, requiring the use of brackets and screws.

One of the standout features of these smart shades is the ability to control them at different break points throughout the day. Using Siri or the Home app, users can easily adjust the shades to match the sun’s position, providing a seamless and customizable experience. Moreover, the integration of HomeKit automations allows users to schedule the shades to automatically open and close at specified times, further enhancing the convenience and efficiency of the product.

Smart shades may require a higher investment compared to other smart home products, such as bulbs or outlet adapters. However, they offer a significant upgrade to the overall smart home experience, providing both functionality and aesthetics. SmartWings has consistently delivered exceptional products, and their Matter-enabled smart shades are no exception.

来源：
– SmartWings is a leading provider of smart home accessories.
– Matter is a universal smart home connectivity standard.
– HomeKit is Apple’s smart home framework.

