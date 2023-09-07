逸耘居

iPhone 连接器的演变：从 30 针到 Lightning

By罗伯特·安德鲁

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
In September 2012, Apple introduced the iPhone 5 alongside a new connector called the Lightning connector. This marked a significant change from the 30-pin connector that had been used in previous iPhones and iPods. The Lightning connector brought several improvements and advantages over its predecessor.

One of the major benefits of the Lightning connector was its all-digital, 8-signal design. This allowed for faster data transfer and more efficient charging. The new connector was also adaptive, meaning it could adjust its signals to suit different accessories. It offered improved durability and was designed to be reversible, making it easier to use.

The transition from the 30-pin connector to Lightning was not without controversy. However, Apple emphasized the changing landscape of technology and the increasing use of wireless connectivity. The company highlighted the shift towards Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for audio streaming, syncing, and content downloading.

To ease the transition, Apple introduced accessories and dongles that allowed users to connect their existing devices and accessories with 30-pin connectors to the iPhone 5’s Lightning port.

Over the years, Apple continued to use the Lightning connector in subsequent iPhone models, extending its lifespan beyond the anticipated “decade” mentioned by Phil Schiller during the iPhone 5 launch. However, as Apple prepares to release the iPhone 15, rumors suggest that it will finally abandon the Lightning connector in favor of USB-C.

It remains to be seen how Apple will position the switch from Lightning to USB-C. Whether it will follow a similar approach as the initial unveiling of Lightning or emphasize the benefits of USB-C for future iPhone models remains to be seen.

While the Lightning connector era may be coming to an end, it is worth acknowledging the impact it had on the evolution of iPhone connectors and the advancements it brought in terms of speed, adaptability, and user convenience. Apple’s ability to innovate and adapt its connectors to changing technology trends has been a defining characteristic of its devices.

