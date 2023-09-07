逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

真人快打 1：尚格·云顿 饰 约翰尼·凯奇

By罗伯特·安德鲁

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
真人快打 1：尚格·云顿 饰 约翰尼·凯奇

The highly anticipated Mortal Kombat 1 is set to be released soon, and one of the most exciting revelations has been the inclusion of actor and martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme as the character Johnny Cage. Van Damme’s involvement in the game is particularly significant because he played a key role in the creation of Mortal Kombat itself.

Back when the developers, Ed Boon and John Tobias, were working for Midway, they had initially approached Van Damme to star in an arcade game. However, the actor declined the offer, which led Boon and Tobias to develop their own original fighting game project instead. This decision ultimately resulted in the birth of Mortal Kombat.

Now, in a recent appearance on the talk show Hot Ones, Ed Boon unveiled the first look at Van Damme as Johnny Cage. During the interview, Boon discussed the actor’s history with the franchise while enduring the heat of a 71,000 Scoville-unit hot wing. Boon revealed that they had made multiple attempts to get Van Damme involved in the past, but this time they struck gold and managed to secure his participation.

In the snippet of Van Damme as Cage, we see him preparing to fight another version of Johnny Cage in his Hollywood home. The costume is reminiscent of Van Damme’s younger days, particularly his roles in Bloodsport and Kickboxer, wearing the iconic outfit consisting of a belt, slippers, and spandex shorts.

Mortal Kombat 1 also features other familiar celebrity faces, including Megan Fox as Nitara, John Cena as Peacemaker, Antony Starr as Homelander, and J.K. Simmons as the voice of Omni-Man. These characters are part of the game’s first Kombat Pack.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Mortal Kombat 1, which is set to launch on September 19 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. Early access is available for five days through the Premium Edition, which includes the game, the first Kombat Pack, and the Jean-Claude Van Damme Johnny Cage skin.

来源：[来源文章]

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

技术

Epic Games 首席创意官唐纳德·穆斯塔德 (Donald Mustard) 退休

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

丰田 GR Corolla Morizo​​ 与本田思域 Type-R：一场势均力敌的 U 型直线加速赛

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新研究发现吡罗昔康与左炔诺孕酮联合使用可提高紧急避孕的有效性

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
新闻中心

彻底改变用户体验：显示面板技术的演变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论