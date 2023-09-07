逸耘居

全新定制 Starfield PC：玩家的梦想成真

加布里埃尔博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
Modders are constantly pushing the boundaries when it comes to designing unique gaming PCs, and Skytech Gaming has just unveiled their latest creation: a custom Starfield PC that will leave gamers in awe. Developed in collaboration with Intel and SignalRGB, this machine combines stunning visuals with innovative functionality.

What sets this Starfield PC apart is the built-in screen that displays various system stats, allowing users to monitor their performance in real-time. Additionally, the front of the PC features indicator lights, courtesy of the SignalRGB app, which provide in-game status updates. These lights reflect the condition of your spaceship’s systems, blinking red if there is any damage.

But it’s not just the features that make this PC remarkable; it’s the attention to detail. The machine boasts weathering on the bottom and sides, giving it a worn-in look that perfectly complements the aesthetic of Starfield. Even the front-panel USB ports seamlessly blend into the overall design.

In terms of power, this custom PC is more than capable. Equipped with an Intel Core i7-13700K, AMD RX 7900 XTX, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB NVMe SSD, it can handle the demands of Starfield and other games with ease. While it may not have an AMD Starfield-themed GPU, the overall package is still highly impressive.

If you’re worried about maintenance, fear not. The screen at the front of the PC can be pulled down to access the internals, making upgrades and repairs relatively straightforward.

Beyond Starfield, this PC also showcases the ability to create custom lighting setups that sync with peripherals and even connect with other games. However, the true beauty of this machine is unleashed when paired with Starfield, creating an immersive gaming experience like no other.

Whether you’re a die-hard Starfield fan or simply appreciate the artistry and power of this custom PC, it’s definitely a prize worth entering for. Visit SignalRGB’s website within the next 45 days for a chance to win this extraordinary gaming machine.

