逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

来认识一下与奥巴马家族有过交集的设计师兼慈善家

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
来认识一下与奥巴马家族有过交集的设计师兼慈善家

Summary: Get to know a designer and philanthropist who is friends with the Obamas and mingles with influential figures in the entertainment industry.

In the world of high society and celebrity circles, there are individuals who effortlessly blend business success with philanthropic endeavors. One such notable figure is a designer and philanthropist, whose connections extend to influential individuals like the Obamas.

Known for her impeccable sense of style and innovative designs, this designer has made a name for herself in the fashion industry. Her talents have attracted the attention of celebrities including Paris Jackson, who considers her a close friend. With a billionaire father, she has had the privilege of financial freedom as she pursues her passion and helps others through her charitable works.

Aside from her successful career in fashion, this designer is actively involved in various philanthropic projects. Her efforts focus on supporting causes such as education, healthcare, and social justice. Working closely with organizations aligned with these causes, she strives to make a positive impact on society.

Her close relationship with the Obamas showcases her social influence and commitment to creating change. Being friends with such influential figures not only elevates her public profile but also highlights her dedication to philanthropy and activism.

While her connection to high society and the entertainment industry may garner attention, it is her dedication to making a difference that truly sets her apart. With her platform, she aims to inspire others to use their influence and resources for the betterment of society.

来源：
– Dailymail – Heidi Parker – Published: 10:02 EDT, 12 September 2023 – Updated: 10:44 EDT, 12 September 2023

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

技术

日本将开发甲烷燃料火箭发动机 2030 年发射

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Discover Samsung 促销：仅需 1 美元即可购买 Samsung SmartThings Station！

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

整理的艺术：放弃多余的东西

16 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

椎骨的起源及其在肿瘤转移中的作用

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

使用 eDNA 了解整个人群的基因组成

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和宇航员安全抵达国际空间站

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新的月球竞赛：建立月球经济

17 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论