《极限竞速》的实际预览：期待什么

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

11 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
概要： After a six-year gap, Forza Motorsport is finally making its return with a new installment set to be released on October 10, 2023. The gameplay preview provides insight into the new features and improvements that players can expect. The preview focuses on the initial playable intro, featuring the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray and the Cadillac V-Series.R, as well as the three-race tutorial series. The gameplay showcases new tracks, including the Hakone circuit, and highlights the improved graphics and attention to detail. One notable change is the new approach to the career mode, with upgrades being unlocked using ‘Car Points’ earned through gameplay instead of being purchased with credits. The preview also mentions the addition of practice sessions and micro-sectors on the circuits, providing a more immersive and challenging racing experience. Players can also choose their starting position on the grid, allowing for a personalized racing experience. The article concludes by mentioning that the preview is limited to the tutorial series, so other aspects of the game, such as multiplayer and free play, have yet to be discussed.

定义：
– Forza Motorsport: a popular racing simulation video game series developed by Turn 10 Studios and published by Xbox Game Studios.
– Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray: a hybrid, all-wheel drive sports car produced by Chevrolet, featured as one of the cover cars in Forza Motorsport.
– Cadillac V-Series.R: a sports prototype race car produced by Cadillac, known for its performance and success in races like the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
– Hakone circuit: a fictional track based in Japan, introduced in the new Forza Motorsport.
– Car Points: a currency earned through gameplay in Forza Motorsport, used to unlock upgrades for individual cars.

来源：
– Luke Reilly. “Forza Motorsport – September 2023 Hands-on Preview.” IGN.

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

