逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

技术

格莱姆斯恳求埃隆·马斯克在删除的推文中看到儿子

By加布里埃尔博塔

7 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
格莱姆斯恳求埃隆·马斯克在删除的推文中看到儿子

Singer Grimes has made a public plea to her ex-partner, Elon Musk, to allow her to see their son. The plea was issued in a now-deleted tweet as a response to author Walter Isaacson’s post about the Tesla founder’s twins with his current partner Shivon Zilis. Grimes expressed her frustration at not being able to see her son, stating that the situation has torn her family apart. Twitter comms responded to her tweet with an auto-response email stating that they would get back to her soon.

Grimes and Elon Musk share a son named X AE A-Xii and a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. The news of the twins’ arrival was not made public until July 2022, several months after they were born in November 2021. The couple had previously split in 2021 but reconciled briefly to welcome their daughter via surrogate in December of the same year. However, Grimes announced their second split just three months later.

Elon Musk has eight other children from previous relationships. He and ex-wife Justine Wilson had a son, Nevada, who tragically passed away at 10 weeks old. The cause of death was sudden infant death syndrome.

Grimes and Elon Musk’s relationship has been the subject of much public interest, with their high-profile appearances at events such as the Met Gala. The couple’s custody arrangement and Grimes’ access to their son have now become a matter of concern. Representatives for Grimes have not yet responded to requests for comment.

来源：
1) [Source Article Title](source-url)
2) [Source Article Title](source-url)

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

技术

新的免费射击活动：凯利的清仓为游戏内物品提供巨大折扣

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
技术

NBA 2K24 推出庆祝嘻哈音乐 50 周年的原声带

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
技术

Google 更新 Android 徽标和 Bugdroid 以实现现代风格

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

新闻中心

日本在《Fate/Grand Order》智能手机游戏收入中占据主导地位

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
新闻中心

从工厂车间到云端：物联网如何改变全球制造业

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 0条评论
技术

新的免费射击活动：凯利的清仓为游戏内物品提供巨大折扣

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

NBA 2K24 推出庆祝嘻哈音乐 50 周年的原声带

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论